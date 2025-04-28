Home>>
At least 30 African migrants killed in U.S. airstrikes on detention center in N. Yemen: Houthis
(Xinhua) 16:12, April 28, 2025
SANAA, April 28 (Xinhua) -- The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, said U.S. airstrikes early Monday on a detention center in the northern province of Saada killed at least 30 African migrants and wounded 50 others in an initial estimate.
Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported that 30 bodies were recovered from the rubble as rescue teams continue to search for possible survivors.
The television channel added that the other 50 injured, also illegal African migrants, were taken to hospitals.
