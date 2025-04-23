PD Explainer | Uncertainty grips US sectors amid recession fears

(People's Daily App) 14:32, April 23, 2025

The latest CNBC All-America Economic Survey showed that 49 percent of the public believe the economy will get worse over the next year. Against the backdrop of the trade war, the US is grappling with growing policy uncertainty, and there is a prevailing sense of concern about the nation's economic outlook.

