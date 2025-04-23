Home>>
PD Explainer | Uncertainty grips US sectors amid recession fears
(People's Daily App) 14:32, April 23, 2025
The latest CNBC All-America Economic Survey showed that 49 percent of the public believe the economy will get worse over the next year. Against the backdrop of the trade war, the US is grappling with growing policy uncertainty, and there is a prevailing sense of concern about the nation's economic outlook.
(Produced by He Jieqiong, Lin Rui, Liang Peiyu, Xie Runjia, Di Jingyuan, interns Shan Yiying, Lin Beiji, Li Han and Chen Yuxi; Cover photo designed by Chu Chu)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Outlook for US, global growth down
- America's economic bullying is undermining its own future
- U.S. tariff abuse: self-inflicted sabotage of multilateral trading system
- Measles outbreak spreads in U.S.
- Trump cuts target next generation of scientists, public health leaders: report
- U.S. schools confront anxiety over Trump's actions on immigration: AP
- So, you're interested in China? | Forget 'Super Bowl Sunday', enjoy a 'Super Bowl Monday' in China!
- China says U.S. investigation "blatant display" of unilateralism, protectionism
- U.S. Supreme Court upholds TikTok ban ahead of looming deadline
- U.S. tariffs may backfire
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.