"China has shifted from exporting goods, to 'importing' consumers." When American tourists drag empty suitcases across the Pacific to go on shopping spree in China and spark a reverse purchasing boom of Made-in-China products, the deeper logic behind this phenomenon is thought-provoking. Obviously, when Washington tries to arbitrarily divide the global economy with soaring trade barriers, American consumers are not willing to pay for an outdated "Robinson Crusoe economy." Instead, they are starting "self-rescue mode." Through their actions, they are sending a message to the US government: high tariffs have not diminished the appeal of high-quality Chinese products, nor can they suppress the desire for a better life in an era of globalization.

An increasing number of US consumers are discovering that flying to China not only allows them to buy their desired products at lower prices, but also enables them to enjoy scenic views and delicious food. Surprisingly, the total cost is even lower than shopping domestically in the US with taxes included. This highlights the fact that the high tariff barriers erected by the US government go against market principles, directly forcing domestic consumers to bear the pain of rising costs. People also noticed that in addition to tourists coming to China for shopping spree, many consumers in the US are also using cross-border e-commerce platforms to achieve shopping spree for Made-in-China products. The facts prove that Washington's tariff policies are unpopular and out of touch with the needs of the people.

The choices of American consumers make one thing clear: trade protectionism cannot distort market principles, and the appeal of high-quality products ultimately breaks through policy barriers. The competitiveness of Made-in-China products stems not only from cost advantages, but also from deep integration into the global production and supply chain. Moreover, China has evolved from the "world's factory" into "a crucial hub in the global innovation network," with its efficient production capacity and innovative achievements serving as key pillars of the global economy. At least so far, there is no sign that high tariffs have brought "manufacturing back to the US." Instead, it has become clearer than ever just how unrealistic it is to replicate or restructure a mature production and supply chain ecosystem without China's participation.

"While the West builds trade walls, China rolls out red carpets for global shoppers." This recent comment on the Times of India comment section captures China's global vision of high-level opening-up and its responsibility as a major power. The "instant tax refund" service, combined with policies such as visa-free entry, payment facilitation, and an optimized business environment, creates a synergistic effect. This allows foreign consumers to enjoy the freedom of spontaneous travel while experiencing the ease of "instant refunds" on their purchases. This policy "package" stimulates the domestic consumption market, and conveys sincerity of China's opening-up to the world. In the face of a complex and changing international environment, China is focusing on managing its own affairs well, injecting more certainty and stability into the world, and overcoming the rising tide of de-globalization, highlighting its strategic resolve to deepen institutional opening-up.

Some foreign media have commented that by combining visa-free entry for dozens of countries with point-of-purchase tax refunds, China is strategically transforming international tourism into a powerful economic driver. Foreign tourists coming to China for shopping spree is just a microcosm of China's efforts to share the dividends of its development with the world. Recently, the State Council approved a plan that aims to expand comprehensive pilot programs to accelerate the services industry's opening-up, expanding the pilot scope from 11 provinces and cities to 20, and outlining 155 pilot tasks across sectors such as telecommunications, healthcare, finance, commerce, culture and tourism, and transportation. The expansion of independent and unilateral opening in an orderly manner provides foreign enterprises with a stable long-term investment expectation, while also promoting the transformation of the "world's factory" into a "magnet for consumption," a "marketplace of culture," and a "blue ocean of opportunity." Behind this lies a development logic rooted in opening-up and cooperation, coping with economic challenges with market opportunities rather than trade barriers.

While some countries treat "decoupling and severing supply chains" as policy tools, China demonstrates through the opening-up practice of its 1.4 billion-strong consumer market that in the era of globalization, security and development stem from deeper connectivity. The sight of iPhones, French wine, Swiss watches, and a wide array of Made-in-China products sharing the same shelves reflects China's ongoing efforts to expand opening-up and cultivate a more inclusive market system. Here, the rules are not zero-sum games, but mutual benefit and win-win outcomes; not walls built by protectionism, but bridges constructed through institutional innovation. This flourishing, diverse, and symbiotic market ecosystem offers growth opportunities for companies worldwide and enables the dividends of China's development to better benefit the world.

In the irreversible tide of economic globalization, each suitcase used for "Shopping in China" is not only filled with goods carefully chosen by foreign tourists, but also carries an invitation to build a beneficial and inclusive economic globalization together. No matter how high tariff barriers are raised, they cannot reverse the historical trend of deeply integrated global supply and industrial chains. By countering isolation with opening-up and resolving confrontation through cooperation, replacing competition for profit with empowerment, China, with competitively priced, high-quality products, brings reassurance to consumers worldwide, and with its inclusive approach to shared dividends, it stands as a cornerstone of global economic stability.

