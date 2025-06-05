EU warns U.S. tariff hike on steel, aluminum threatens trade talks

June 05, 2025

BRUSSELS, June 4 (Xinhua) -- The European Union's (EU) trade chief warned on Wednesday that the United States' decision to raise tariffs on steel and aluminum "clearly doesn't help the ongoing negotiations" and risks undermining recent progress.

European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic made the remarks at a press conference in Paris during the OECD 2025 Ministerial Council Meeting, held Tuesday and Wednesday.

The EU trade chief added that the EU stands ready to defend its interests and will do its utmost to rebalance bilateral trade should negotiations collapse.

Sefcovic said that during a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, he had told him the EU strongly regrets Washington's decision to raise duties on imported steel and aluminium from 25 percent to 50 percent, effective Wednesday.

"I explained to him that it clearly doesn't help the ongoing negotiations, especially as we are making progress," he said.

He noted that transatlantic trade accounts for roughly 30 percent of global commerce and warned that if the relationship does not function properly, its repercussions would ripple beyond the two sides and across the global trading system.

