China willing to continue to work with all parties to build clean, beautiful, sustainable world: spokesperson

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to continue to work with all parties to fulfill common but differentiated responsibilities and promote the building of a clean, beautiful and sustainable world, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks in response to a relevant question at a regular press briefing.

June 5 marks the World Environment Day. Lin said China has always been a staunch activist in green development. Over the past 20 years since the "two mountains" concept, according to which "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets," was proposed, China has overcome difficulties in the field of ecological governance and properly handled the relationship between development and protection. It has become one of the countries that have witnessed the fastest energy intensity reduction and most visible improvement in air quality.

Lin noted that China has contributed a quarter of the world's newly-added area of afforestation, built the world's largest and fastest-growing renewable energy system, and established the biggest and most complete new energy industrial chain globally.

Highlighting that China is also an important contributor to global green transformation, Lin said that China has carried out green energy project cooperation with over 100 countries and regions, actively facilitated the free flow of quality green technologies and products, and provided more than 80 percent of global photovoltaic components and 70 percent of the world's wind power equipment.

China has promoted the cumulative reduction of the average cost per kilowatt-hour of global wind and photovoltaic power generation projects by more than 60 percent and 80 percent, respectively, enabling various countries, especially the vast number of developing countries, can access, afford and use such projects effectively, the spokesperson said.

China adheres to prioritizing ecological conservation and green development, Lin said, adding that China is willing to continue to act responsibly as an "enabler," and work with all parties to fulfill their common but differentiated responsibilities and promote the building of a clean, beautiful and sustainable world.

