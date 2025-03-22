China's soil erosion area shrinks in 2024 with continued environmental progress

Xinhua) March 22, 2025

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Water Resources revealed on Friday that the country's soil erosion area decreased to 2.6019 million square kilometers in 2024, marking a reduction of 25,700 square kilometers compared with 2023.

The figures are part of the results of the 2024 national soil erosion dynamic monitoring project, which was completed recently.

An official from the ministry noted that the results indicate a steady improvement in China's soil erosion situation, with declines in both the area and intensity of soil erosion, as well as reduction in water and wind erosion.

Major river basins, including the Yangtze, Yellow, and Huaihe rivers, accounted for 73.19 percent of the total reduction in soil erosion area nationwide.

