Various events held across China to mark World Environment Day

Xinhua) 08:19, June 05, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2025 shows volunteers collecting wastes at a wetland park in Tengchong, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Various events are held to raise people's awareness of environmental protection in China ahead of World Environment Day, which falls on June 5. (Photo by Gong Zujin/Xinhua)

Volunteers collect wastes by a river in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, on June 4, 2025. Various events are held to raise people's awareness of environmental protection in China ahead of World Environment Day, which falls on June 5. (Photo by Ren Fei/Xinhua)

Primary school students clean up garbage at Binhai Park in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province, on June 4, 2025. Various events are held to raise people's awareness of environmental protection in China ahead of World Environment Day, which falls on June 5. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

Faculty members and students of Southwest University test the water quality of a lake to find out the water situation on the campus in southwest China's Chongqing, on June 4, 2025. Various events are held to raise people's awareness of environmental protection in China ahead of World Environment Day, which falls on June 5. (Photo by Qin Tingfu/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2025 shows volunteers collecting wastes along a riverbank in Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province. Various events are held to raise people's awareness of environmental protection in China ahead of World Environment Day, which falls on June 5. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Volunteers pick up floats on the water surface at a park in Boxing County of Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, on June 3, 2025. Various events are held to raise people's awareness of environmental protection in China ahead of World Environment Day, which falls on June 5. (Photo by Chen Bin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2025 shows primary school students painting during an environmental protection-themed event in Xinghua City, east China's Jiangsu Province. Various events are held to raise people's awareness of environmental protection in China ahead of World Environment Day, which falls on June 5. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

Children take part in a waste-sorting simulation at a kindergarten in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, on June 3, 2025. Various events are held to raise people's awareness of environmental protection in China ahead of World Environment Day, which falls on June 5. (Photo by Hang Xingwei/Xinhua)

Students display paintings themed on environmental protection at a primary school in Xinghua City, east China's Jiangsu Province, on June 4, 2025. Various events are held to raise people's awareness of environmental protection in China ahead of World Environment Day, which falls on June 5. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

Children use waste bottles to conduct a water purification experiment at a kindergarten in Gaomi City, east China's Shandong Province, on June 4, 2025. Various events are held to raise people's awareness of environmental protection in China ahead of World Environment Day, which falls on June 5. (Photo by Li Haitao/Xinhua)

