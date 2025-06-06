We Are China

China intensifies legal protection for environment

Xinhua) 11:01, June 06, 2025

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese courts concluded 219,000 first-instance environmental cases in 2024, including 4,168 environmental public interest lawsuits and 246 ecological damage compensation cases, the Supreme People's Court (SPC) announced Thursday.

Courts ordered violators to pay 9.6 billion yuan (about 1.34 billion U.S. dollars) in reparations, the SPC said in an annual report.

The figures showcased the country's intensified legal efforts to combat pollution and ecological degradation, and rigorous enforcement of laws on environmental protection and pollution control.

Chinese courts closed 1.03 million first-instance environmental cases from 2019 to 2023, up 18.9 percent increase from the previous five years.

Meanwhile, China has bolstered judicial specialization, establishing 2,424 environmental tribunals and staffing them with over 16,000 judges and assistants by 2024.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)