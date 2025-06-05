China's top diplomat meets UAE president's special envoy
BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, China's top diplomat, met with Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, special envoy of the president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to China, here on Wednesday.
Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, said that China-UAE ties have maintained sound development momentum under the strategic guidance of the two countries' heads of state.
China is willing to work with the UAE to provide mutual support on issues concerning each other's core interests, expand mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, maintain close coordination on international and regional affairs, and promote the in-depth development of the China-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership, Wang said.
Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak said the UAE is willing to strengthen its high-level exchanges with China and further advance the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.
The UAE adheres to the one-China principle and will uphold the principles of independence and autonomy in steadfastly promoting cooperation with China, he said.
