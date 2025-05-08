Chinese vice premier meets chairman of management committee of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority

Xinhua) 08:31, May 08, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Majed Al Romaithi, chairman of the Management Committee of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) of the United Arab Emirates, in Beijing, capital of China, May 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met with Majed Al Romaithi, chairman of the Management Committee of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) of the United Arab Emirates, in Beijing on Wednesday.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China's economy got off to a good start this year, with solid progress in high-quality development and continued improvements in social confidence and expectations.

China is continuing to deepen its reform comprehensively, and making efforts to promote high-level opening-up in various fields such as finance, He noted, adding that China welcomes foreign financial institutions including the ADIA and long-term investors to engage in business in China and share in its development opportunities.

Majed said the ADIA is optimistic about China's economic prospects and is looking forward to conducting cooperation and exchanges with China in different fields.

