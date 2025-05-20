UAE, China's agri-tech companies to launch 33-mln-USD smart hub

May 19

ABU DHABI, May 19 (Xinhua) -- United Arab Emirates agri-tech firm Silal signed a strategic partnership with China's Shouguang Vegetable Industry Group (SVG) on Monday to establish a 33-million-U.S.-dollar smart agricultural technology hub in Al Ain, near Abu Dhabi.

The facility, spanning around 100,000 square metres, will integrate artificial intelligence, robotics, and advanced greenhouse systems designed for the UAE's arid climate, Silal said in a statement. The project will also leverage solar energy to reduce environmental impact.

Key features of the hub include AI laboratories, automated irrigation systems, post-harvest processing units, and logistics centres. The facility will grow more than a dozen crop varieties, with the goal of reducing water and fertiliser usage by up to 30 percent.

Silal CEO Salmeen Alameri said the partnership would "revolutionize" the UAE's agri-tech landscape. "By combining SVG's world-leading greenhouse technology with Silal's focus on innovation and sustainability, we are building a model for advanced agriculture," he said.

Yang Ming, co-founder of SVG, said the UAE's climate offers a "crucial testing ground" for agri-tech solutions. "This partnership gives us an unparalleled opportunity to refine and deploy our technologies in one of the most challenging environments," he added.

The agreement was signed during the "Make it in the Emirates 2025" forum and was witnessed by UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber and Minister of Climate Change and Environment Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak.

