3 Serbian students advance to "Chinese Bridge" global finals

Xinhua) 09:06, June 03, 2025

BELGRADE, June 2 (Xinhua) -- The Serbian finals of the 2025 "Chinese Bridge" competition concluded on Sunday at the Archives of Vojvodina in Novi Sad, with three winners standing out to represent Serbia at the global finals in China later this year.

Participants competed in three age-based categories -- primary, secondary, and university -- through a series of themed speeches, talent performances, and language quizzes that highlighted their enthusiasm for Chinese language and culture.

Among the younger contestants, Vanja Lazic from Janko Veselinovic Primary School won first prize with her lively and expressive performance in the "Happy Chinese" category. In the secondary school group, Milica Durovic and Jovic Emilia, both from the Confucius Institute at the University of Novi Sad, impressed the judges with their interpretations of the theme "Chasing Dreams with Chinese," winning top honors in the beginner and advanced levels respectively.

University students tackled the theme "One World, One Family," using their speeches to reflect on cultural dialogue and global harmony. Tijana Jovanovic Paunovic and Lena Lazic, both representing the University of Novi Sad's Confucius Institute, emerged as winners in the beginner and advanced divisions, showcasing both language fluency and cultural insight.

The three overall champions -- Vanja Lazic, Jovic Emilia, and Lena Lazic -- will represent Serbia at the global finals in China.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Yuan Jigang, counselor for education at the Chinese Embassy in Serbia, noted that 2025 marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Serbia. With stronger bilateral ties and an increasing number of Chinese companies operating in Serbia, more Serbian youth are motivated to learn Chinese, he said.

This year's competition was jointly hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Serbia and organized by the Confucius Institute at the University of Novi Sad, with support from the Confucius Institutes in Belgrade and Nis.

