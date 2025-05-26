Chinese embassy in Belgrade hosts "Experience China in Serbia" open day

Xinhua) 16:23, May 26, 2025

BELGRADE, May 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Serbia hosted a large-scale open day event on Sunday, drawing hundreds of guests, including officials, academics and students to its compound here for an immersive experience of the beauty of traditional and modern China.

Spanning four themed zones, the "Experience China in Serbia" event invited guests to explore electric vehicles of Chinese brands, experience tea-making and calligraphy, and sample authentic Chinese cuisine, among other activities.

The event also featured captivating cultural performances, including lion dances, string puppetry and martial arts.

In his address at the event, Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Li Ming said that China and Serbia enjoy an ironclad friendship, firmly supporting each other's sovereignty, territorial integrity and core interests, and actively carrying out practical cooperation.

Li expressed hope that people from all sectors would continue the traditional friendship, elevate China-Serbia relations to new heights, and make greater contributions to building a China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era.

Deputy Speaker of Serbia's National Assembly Marina Ragus said at the event that Chinese enterprises have brought significant investment to Serbia, reviving the Smederevo Steel Plant, rejuvenating the Bor copper mine, and substantially boosting Serbia's economic and social development.

Standing at a new starting point, China-Serbia relations are set to embrace an even more promising future, she added.

