Commentary: Resolving int'l disputes with a belief in harmony

10:52, June 02, 2025 By Dong Yue ( Xinhua

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- The signing ceremony of the Convention on the Establishment of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) was held Friday in Hong Kong. The birth of the organization will fill an institutional gap in international mediation and serve as an important public good in the field of the rule of law for better global governance.

Amid accelerating multipolarity and economic globalization, closer interactions among nations are accompanied by rising disputes, which have intensified calls from the international community to improve mechanisms dedicated to international dispute settlement.

The establishment of the IOMed illustrates the shared aspirations of countries to pursue peace, promote stability and seek development. As an innovative step to promote a community with a shared future for mankind, the IOMed embodies the wisdom of harmony and will play a positive role in upholding international fairness and justice.

Mediation, as is clearly stated in the UN Charter, is one of the first means that should be tried in seeking peaceful solutions to international disputes. The creation of IOMed fulfills the goals and principles outlined in the UN Charter. It incorporates the very best of major legal systems, respects the wishes of parties concerned, and draws upon the strengths of being more flexible, cost-effective, convenient and efficient.

Meanwhile, the IOMed will form synergies with litigation, arbitration and other existing international dispute settlement mechanisms, which can help transcend the "you-lose-I-win" zero-sum mentality, fostering more harmonious international relations.

As the driving force behind the establishment of the IOMed, China has contributed both Chinese wisdom and practical expertise.

Mediation fully respects the will of the parties concerned, reflecting the Eastern tradition of valuing amity and harmony. In recent years, this unique tradition has demonstrated remarkable vitality on the international stage.

From brokering the reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran to facilitating unity among Palestinian factions, China has consistently transformed the wisdom of harmony into successful cases of dispute resolution. The birth of the IOMed is yet another example of the value and relevance of China's harmony-centered approach in the contemporary world.

Three years ago, China and like-minded countries jointly initiated the IOMed's establishment. On Friday, about 400 high-level representatives from 85 countries and nearly 20 international organizations attended the signing event. Among them, 33 countries signed the convention on-site, making them the founding members of the IOMed.

The broad support and positive response for establishing the IOMed reflect the strong aspiration of the international community, particularly developing countries, for peace, security, fairness, justice and win-win cooperation. It also embodies the shared desire of the Global South to advance global governance in a more just and equitable direction.

In today's globalized world, the future of humanity is closely intertwined. When disputes are resolved through mediation and mutual accommodation, swords can be turned into plowshares, while high walls can be knocked down to make way for smooth paths. It is hoped that the international community will work together to enable the IOMed to play a positive role in peacefully resolving international disputes, thereby contributing to a brighter future for humanity.

