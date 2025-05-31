China appoints new director for liaison office of central gov't in HKSAR

Xinhua) 13:35, May 31, 2025

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council announced on Friday that Zhou Ji was appointed director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), and national security adviser to the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the HKSAR.

Meanwhile, Zheng Yanxiong was removed from his posts as director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, deputy director of the State Council Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, and national security adviser to the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the HKSAR.

