U.S.-funded financial institutions welcome to participate in China's capital market: vice premier

Xinhua) 09:37, May 29, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Co-President of Morgan Stanley Dan Simkowitz in Beijing, capital of China, May 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met with Co-President of Morgan Stanley Dan Simkowitz in Beijing on Wednesday.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China's commitment to promoting high-quality development through high-level opening up will invigorate and add impetus to the Chinese and global economies.

He welcomed more U.S.-funded financial institutions and long-term capital, including Morgan Stanley, to continuously deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with China and actively participate in the construction and development of China's capital market.

Simkowitz was pleased with the substantive progress made in the U.S.-China economic and trade talks and said that he would continue to focus on the Chinese market and provide high-quality services to promote investment cooperation between U.S. and Chinese enterprises.

