U.S.-funded firms welcome to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with China: vice premier

Xinhua) 09:51, May 23, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Jamie Dimon, chairman of the board and chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase, in Beijing, capital of China, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes U.S.-funded enterprises to continuously deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with China, and to continue contributing to the healthy, stable and sustainable development of China-U.S. economic and trade relations, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said on Thursday.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Jamie Dimon, chairman of the board and chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase.

He said that the economic and trade talks between China and the United States have seen substantive progress, creating conditions for the two countries to continue their economic and trade cooperation.

China is making efforts to build a unified national market and form a new development paradigm, and will continue to expand its high-level opening-up to the outside world, He said.

Speaking positively of the results of the U.S.-China economic and trade talks, Dimon said JPMorgan Chase will continue to deepen its engagement in China's capital market, and better serve multinational companies in conducting business in China and Chinese companies in developing overseas.

