Orders from U.S. purchasers soar after China-U.S. trade meeting: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:09, May 29, 2025

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- After an economic and trade meeting in Geneva earlier this month eased trade tensions between China and the United States, orders from U.S. purchasers have soared, and the shipping services have been running at full capacity, according to a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Wednesday.

"This fully reflects the huge demand from each of the two countries," spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular news briefing.

Mao's remarks follow comments from President of the American Chamber of Commerce in China Michael Hart at the Global Trade and Investment Promotion Summit 2025 in Beijing last week. Hart said China is both an important commodity market and commodity supplier for the United States.

The essence of China-U.S. economic and trade relations is mutually beneficial and win-win, Mao said, adding that economic and trade cooperation between the two largest economies in the world has brought tangible benefits to enterprises and consumers of both countries.

Noting that protectionism leads nowhere, she said China welcomes global enterprises including U.S. firms to operate and develop in China, deepen cooperation with the country, and share opportunities arising from the cooperation.

