China urges U.S. not to politicize educational cooperation

Xinhua) 16:32, May 23, 2025

BEIJING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Educational cooperation between China and the United States is mutually beneficial, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday, noting that China has always opposed the politicization of educational cooperation.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on the Trump administration's decision to revoke Harvard University's ability to enroll international students.

Noting that relevant practices of the U.S. side will only damage the image and international credibility of itself, Mao said China will firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese students and scholars overseas.

The spokesperson reiterated that China opposes groundless attacks and smear campaigns against China, urging the U.S. side to lift illegal sanctions as soon as possible.

