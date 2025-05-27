We Are China

In pics: Stage 5 of 2025 Taklimakan Rally in China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 09:28, May 27, 2025

Driver Li Yu and co-driver Miao Jinhua of China compete during Stage 5 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Hetian, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Rider Shi Haoyu of China competes during Stage 5 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Hetian, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Driver Tao Yongming and co-driver Shen Xin of China compete during Stage 5 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Hetian, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Driver Li Pengyu and co-driver Hu Yue of China compete during Stage 5 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Hetian, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

A drone photo shows a rider competing during Stage 5 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Hetian, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Rider Fang Xiangliang of China competes during Stage 5 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Hetian, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Driver Zhu Guanghai and co-driver Chen Qingkai of China compete during Stage 5 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Hetian, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Rider Zhao Lei of China competes during Stage 5 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Hetian, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Driver Liu Zongwei and co-driver Yao Bin of China compete during Stage 5 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Hetian, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Driver Wang Qingxi and co-driver Ma Miao of China compete during Stage 5 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Hetian, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Driver Han Wei and co-driver Ma Li of China compete during Stage 5 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Hetian, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Driver Ou Zhibin and co-driver Zhao Kai of China compete during Stage 5 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Hetian, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Driver Liu Feilong and co-driver Wang Zengrong of China compete during Stage 5 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Hetian, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Driver Shen Shenglei and co-driver Wang Benyou of China compete during Stage 5 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Hetian, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

