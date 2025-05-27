In pics: Stage 5 of 2025 Taklimakan Rally in China's Xinjiang
Driver Li Yu and co-driver Miao Jinhua of China compete during Stage 5 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Hetian, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)
Rider Shi Haoyu of China competes during Stage 5 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Hetian, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)
Driver Tao Yongming and co-driver Shen Xin of China compete during Stage 5 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Hetian, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)
Driver Li Pengyu and co-driver Hu Yue of China compete during Stage 5 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Hetian, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)
A drone photo shows a rider competing during Stage 5 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Hetian, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)
Rider Fang Xiangliang of China competes during Stage 5 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Hetian, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)
Driver Zhu Guanghai and co-driver Chen Qingkai of China compete during Stage 5 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Hetian, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)
Rider Zhao Lei of China competes during Stage 5 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Hetian, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)
Driver Liu Zongwei and co-driver Yao Bin of China compete during Stage 5 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Hetian, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)
Driver Wang Qingxi and co-driver Ma Miao of China compete during Stage 5 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Hetian, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)
Driver Han Wei and co-driver Ma Li of China compete during Stage 5 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Hetian, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)
Driver Ou Zhibin and co-driver Zhao Kai of China compete during Stage 5 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Hetian, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)
Driver Liu Feilong and co-driver Wang Zengrong of China compete during Stage 5 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Hetian, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)
Driver Shen Shenglei and co-driver Wang Benyou of China compete during Stage 5 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Hetian, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)
