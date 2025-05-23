We Are China

Stage 2 of Taklimakan Rally held in Alaer, China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 11:07, May 23, 2025

Driver Zhang Guoyu and co-driver Wang Yicheng compete during stage 2 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Alaer, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A drone photo shows driver Zhang Dejin and co-driver Long Maowei compete during stage 2 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Alaer, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Rider Sun Yifei competes during stage 2 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Alaer, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Driver Zhang Ming and co-driver Qin Xu compete during stage 2 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Alaer, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Driver Ma Yuan and co-driver Tian Yu compete during stage 2 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Alaer, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Rider Zhang Yuyang competes during stage 2 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Alaer, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Driver Fan Gaoxiang and co-driver Fu Liguo compete during stage 2 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Alaer, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Driver Yang Shuai and co-driver Liu Yuan compete during stage 2 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Alaer, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Driver Wang Hongjiang and co-driver Yu Zeshun compete during stage 2 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Alaer, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Driver Zhang Ming and co-driver Qin Xu compete during stage 2 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Alaer, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A drone photo shows two racing cars stuck in the desert during stage 2 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Alaer, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

A drone photo shows driver Sun Xiangyan and co-driver Ma Xin compete during stage 2 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Alaer, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Driver Lin Dewei and co-driver Wang Yang compete during stage 2 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Alaer, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Driver Wu Jing and co-driver Liang Dongdong compete during stage 2 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Alaer, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Driver Sun Ping and co-driver Liao Min compete during stage 2 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Alaer, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Rider Aizihaier Jiapaer competes during stage 2 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Alaer, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A drone photo shows driver Sun Hao and co-driver Wang Dongdong compete during stage 2 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Alaer, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Driver Wang Wenlin and co-driver Wu Gang compete during stage 2 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Alaer, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Driver Li Pengcheng and co-driver Zhang Jianfeng compete during stage 2 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Alaer, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Driver Tao Yongming reacts after stage 2 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Alaer, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)