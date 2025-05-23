Stage 2 of Taklimakan Rally held in Alaer, China's Xinjiang
Driver Zhang Guoyu and co-driver Wang Yicheng compete during stage 2 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Alaer, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
A drone photo shows driver Zhang Dejin and co-driver Long Maowei compete during stage 2 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Alaer, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
Rider Sun Yifei competes during stage 2 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Alaer, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)
Driver Zhang Ming and co-driver Qin Xu compete during stage 2 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Alaer, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)
Driver Ma Yuan and co-driver Tian Yu compete during stage 2 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Alaer, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
Rider Zhang Yuyang competes during stage 2 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Alaer, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
Driver Fan Gaoxiang and co-driver Fu Liguo compete during stage 2 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Alaer, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)
Driver Yang Shuai and co-driver Liu Yuan compete during stage 2 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Alaer, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)
Driver Wang Hongjiang and co-driver Yu Zeshun compete during stage 2 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Alaer, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)
Driver Zhang Ming and co-driver Qin Xu compete during stage 2 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Alaer, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
A drone photo shows two racing cars stuck in the desert during stage 2 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Alaer, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)
A drone photo shows driver Sun Xiangyan and co-driver Ma Xin compete during stage 2 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Alaer, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)
Driver Lin Dewei and co-driver Wang Yang compete during stage 2 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Alaer, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)
Driver Wu Jing and co-driver Liang Dongdong compete during stage 2 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Alaer, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
Driver Sun Ping and co-driver Liao Min compete during stage 2 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Alaer, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
Rider Aizihaier Jiapaer competes during stage 2 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Alaer, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
A drone photo shows driver Sun Hao and co-driver Wang Dongdong compete during stage 2 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Alaer, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
Driver Wang Wenlin and co-driver Wu Gang compete during stage 2 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Alaer, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
Driver Li Pengcheng and co-driver Zhang Jianfeng compete during stage 2 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Alaer, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
Driver Tao Yongming reacts after stage 2 of the 2025 Taklimakan Rally in Alaer, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)
