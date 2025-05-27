Chinese premier says China pledges closer synergy between BRI, Kuwait's national vision

Xinhua) 09:15, May 27, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Monday that China stands ready to work with Kuwait to strengthen the synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Kuwait Vision 2035.

Li made the remarks during his meeting with Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, crown prince of Kuwait.

The Chinese premier arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Monday to attend the ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations)-GCC (the Gulf Cooperation Council)-China Summit.

