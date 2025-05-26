Home>>
Chinese premier urges China, Indonesia to facilitate two-way trade, investment
(Xinhua) 13:03, May 26, 2025
JAKARTA, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Sunday called on China and Indonesia to enhance the facilitation of two-way trade and investment, and jointly create a fair and favorable business environment.
The two sides should ensure the implementation of landmark and important projects such as the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway, Li said during his talks with Speaker of Indonesia's House of Representatives Puan Maharani.
