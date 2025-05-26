Xi's special envoy attends inauguration of Ecuadorian president

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa meets with Huai Jinpeng, Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy and China's education minister, at the presidential palace in Quito, the capital of Ecuador, May 23, 2025. Huai Jinpeng attended the inauguration of President Noboa here on Saturday. (Photo by Ricardo Landeta/Xinhua)

QUITO, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Huai Jinpeng, Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy and China's education minister, on Saturday attended the inauguration of Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa in Quito, the capital of Ecuador.

During talks with Noboa at the presidential palace on Friday, Huai conveyed Xi's warm greetings to and best wishes for Noboa.

Noting that China and Ecuador are good friends and good partners, Huai said that bilateral relations have achieved steady growth with fruitful cooperation across various fields since the two countries established diplomatic ties 45 years ago.

China has always viewed the development of China-Ecuador relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, Huai said, adding that China is ready to work with the Ecuadorian side to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and promote the comprehensive strategic partnership for more tangible outcomes, so as to better benefit the two peoples.

Noboa thanked Xi for sending a special envoy to attend his inauguration and asked Huai to convey his cordial greetings to the Chinese president.

Noboa reaffirmed Ecuador's firm commitment to the one-China principle and said that his administration looks forward to strengthening practical cooperation with China in more areas and continuously deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

