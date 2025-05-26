China, Indonesia agree to step up cooperation in investment, agricultural products trade

Xinhua) 10:37, May 26, 2025

JAKARTA, May 25 (Xinhua) -- China and Indonesia reached on Sunday a series of cooperation agreements in tourism, agricultural products trade and investment.

Following Chinese Premier Li Qiang's meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the two sides signed a number of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), and reached cooperation agreements in such areas as tourism, exports of agricultural products, traditional medicine, investment, strategic commerce and media.

Li is on an official visit to the Southeast Asian country.

