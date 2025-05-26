Home>>
China ready to join Indonesia to address risks, challenges -- Premier Li
(Xinhua) 10:33, May 26, 2025
JAKARTA, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Sunday that China stands ready to join Indonesia to address risks and challenges, and consolidate cooperation in the "five pillars" of politics, economy, people-to-people and cultural exchange, maritime affairs and security.
Li made the remarks during talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.
