China ready to join Indonesia to address risks, challenges -- Premier Li

Xinhua) 10:33, May 26, 2025

JAKARTA, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Sunday that China stands ready to join Indonesia to address risks and challenges, and consolidate cooperation in the "five pillars" of politics, economy, people-to-people and cultural exchange, maritime affairs and security.

Li made the remarks during talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

