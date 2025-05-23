2025 Media Cooperation Forum of SCO Countries held in Urumqi, NW China's Xinjiang

The 2025 Media Cooperation Forum of SCO Countries, with the theme of "Building a Better Home Together for a Prosperous Future," was held in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on May 23, 2025.

Over 300 representatives from mainstream media outlets, government departments, academic institutions, and enterprises from 26 SCO member states, observer states, and dialogue partners gathered to discuss cooperation. Sohail Khan, deputy secretary-general of the SCO, attended the forum.

Participants noted that since its establishment in 2001, the SCO has upheld the "Shanghai Spirit," which features mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diverse civilizations and pursuit of common development. The organization has firmly supported safeguarding the core interests and major concerns of its members, making them become a trustworthy partner to one another in their paths to development and revitalization. Upholding the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind, the SCO has deepened political mutual trust among its members, achieved fruitful economic integration, made remarkable progress in security cooperation, and fostered vibrant cultural exchanges.

Participants said that media organizations in SCO countries should adopt a global perspective to grasp the transformations in the media industry, decode opportunities for integrated development with forward-thinking, and take pragmatic actions to jointly shoulder media responsibilities. By providing truthful, objective, and fair reporting, they should elucidate the purpose and significance of cooperation among SCO countries, fostering a conducive public opinion environment for the organization's growth. They should also extensively cover the achievements of SCO cooperation, promote the "Shanghai Spirit," consolidate development consensus, and enhance mutual understanding and friendship among the peoples of SCO countries. Media should contribute their strength to maintaining regional peace, stability, and prosperity, and jointly advance the building of an SCO community with a shared future.

The forum was co-hosted by People's Daily and the People's Government of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. It featured an opening ceremony, a media dialogue session, and a launch ceremony for a youth cultural exchange program. During the opening ceremony, a report titled "Common Home: Public Opinion on the Development Visions in SCO Member States" was released. The media dialogue session included a presentation on short video sharing and dissemination initiatives among media organizations of SCO countries. Representatives from Chinese and foreign media organizations will conduct research and interviews in Xinjiang after the forum.

