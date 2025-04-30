2025 Int'l Medical Innovation and Cooperation Forum held in Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 14:35, April 30, 2025

Photo shows a scene from the opening ceremony of the 2025 International Medical Innovation and Cooperation Forum in Fangchenggang city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on April 29. (People's Daily Online/Yan Lizheng)

The 2025 International Medical Innovation and Cooperation Forum kicked off in Fangchenggang city, south China's Zhuang Guangxi Autonomous Region, on April 29, 2025.

The forum aimed to deepen medical innovation and cooperation with Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries, ASEAN nations, and countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.

China expressed its commitment to leveraging this forum as an opportunity to promote innovation for shared benefits and improve new mechanisms for international medical innovation and cooperation.

China pledged to maintain collaborative development by focusing on building a high-level "International Medical Opening-up Pilot Zone (China)," enhance exchanges and cooperation in the field of traditional medicine, and pursue mutual benefits to contribute to a global community of health for all.

More than 400 guests attended the forum, including leaders and officials from SCO countries. The forum introduced the "2025 International Medical Innovation and Cooperation Forum Initiative."

