POP MART hails robust consumer enthusiasm worldwide
Customers purchase products at a POP MART store in London, Britain, on May 21, 2025. The trendy toys recently launched by Chinese pop culture brand POP MART have drawn fans worldwide, which stands as a prime example of a new wave of innovative Chinese products, revolutionizing global perspectives on "Made in China" within the toy industry. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
A customer purchases products at a POP MART store of a shopping center in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 19, 2025.
Customers purchase products at a POP MART store in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on May 21, 2025.
Customers check out at a POP MART store in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on May 21, 2025.
Customers purchase products at a POP MART store in London, Britain, on May 21, 2025.
Customers purchase products at a POP MART store in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on May 21, 2025.
Customers enter a POP MART store in Tokyo, Japan, on May 21, 2025.
Customers purchase products at a POP MART store in Tokyo, Japan, on May 21, 2025.
Customers purchase products at a POP MART store in Tokyo, Japan, on May 21, 2025.
Customers line up in front of a POP MART store in Seoul, South Korea, on May 20, 2025.
Customers purchase products at a POP MART store in London, Britain, on May 21, 2025.
Customers purchase products at a POP MART store of a shopping center in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 19, 2025.
Customers purchase products at a POP MART store of a shopping center in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 19, 2025.
A woman purchases products at a POP MART store in London, Britain, on May 21, 2025.
Customers purchase products at a POP MART store in London, Britain, on May 21, 2025.
Customers purchase products at a POP MART store of a shopping center in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 19, 2025.
Customers purchase products at a POP MART store in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on May 21, 2025.
