China Coast Guard monitors Philippine ship resupply at Ren'ai Jiao: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:28, May 21, 2025

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) monitored a Philippine civilian ship throughout its process of delivering essential provisions to an illegally grounded ship at Ren'ai Jiao in the South China Sea, a CCG spokesperson said Tuesday.

Spokesperson Liu Dejun said the Philippine vessel was dispatched to carry out the resupply operation after securing approval from the Chinese side on May 16.

Liu urged the Philippines to honor its commitments and work with China to keep the maritime situation under control.

The CCG will continue to protect maritime rights and carry out law-enforcement activities in China's Nansha Qundao, including Ren'ai Jiao, and its surrounding waters, the spokesperson added.

In May 1999, the Philippines "grounded" the tank-landing ship BRP Sierra Madre (LT-57) at Ren'ai Jiao. Despite Manila's repeated promise to tow it away, the ship has remained there for over 25 years.

