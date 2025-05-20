Interview: Slovenia seeks deeper engagement through China-CEEC Expo: official

Xinhua) 10:27, May 20, 2025

LJUBLJANA, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Slovenia will present itself as a "green, creative, and smart" economy at the upcoming 4th China-CEEC Expo &International Consumer Goods Fair in Ningbo, China, Matevz Frangez, state secretary at Slovenia's Ministry of the Economy, Tourism and Sport, has told Xinhua.

Frangez will lead a high-level Slovenian delegation, including 25 companies across sectors such as high-tech, food and beverage, smart manufacturing, port logistics, and tourism, with a unified goal: to deepen engagement with China's dynamic market. Slovenia is the Guest of Honor at the Ningbo fair scheduled for May 22-25.

"Slovenia boasts fast-growing AI and blockchain industries and excels in smart manufacturing and robotics," Frangez noted. "Our country is the seventh most roboticized economy in the world, supported by our robust innovation ecosystem and research infrastructure."

On China-Slovenia partnership, a key highlight is Chinese appliance giant Hisense's acquisition of Slovenian brand Gorenje, followed by the establishment of its Global Innovation Center in Slovenia.

There are significant opportunities for collaboration between Slovenia and China in such fields as automotive, pharmaceuticals, food and wine, tourism and sports, and port logistics, he noted.

"Slovenia is not only the perfect entry point for China into the European market, but also a crucial hub for Chinese goods being exported back to Europe," he said.

Port Koper is Slovenia's largest seaport located on the northern Adriatic Sea. It offers efficient overland access to numerous European countries, serving as a key transit point for Central and Eastern European inland countries and providing the shortest maritime route from the Far East to Central Europe via the Suez Canal.

In the automotive industry, Slovenia is actively exploring partnerships with Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers and is open to host Chinese EV production facilities. Leading Slovenian pharmaceutical firm Krka has a joint venture in China, Ningbo Krka Menovo Pharmaceutical Ltd, while China's Boten (Porton) PharmaTech has set up an R&D center in Slovenia.

In addition, Frangez highlighted Slovenia's cultural and natural appeal, describing it as a boutique travel destination with rich culinary traditions, outdoor experiences, and a deep-rooted commitment to sustainability. "Slovenia is the only country in the world with 'LOVE' in its name," he said with a smile. "It's more than a slogan. It reflects our love for nature, innovation, and people."

As global uncertainties reshape the economic landscape, Frangez voiced confidence in the resilience and potential of China-Slovenia relations. "Slovenia supports clear and strong rules of the international trade and the need to reform WTO, so that it will be able to meet the challenges of changed and globalized world," he said.

He stressed that Slovenia is one of the EU countries that has publicly opposed imposing tariffs on Chinese EVs, and reaffirmed Slovenia's desire to build long-term, trust-based partnerships with China. "This is not just about market access. It's about sustainable and mutually beneficial development," he said. "We can be an interesting and reliable partner and a European anchorage of large countries like China."

