Lingjiatan Site Museum in China's Anhui opens for trial operation

This photo taken on May 16, 2025 shows a jade eagle on display at the Lingjiatan Site Museum in Hanshan County, Ma'anshan City of east China's Anhui Province.

The museum opened its door to the public for trial operation on Friday. It is the first time that the archaeological achievements and historical value of Lingjiatan relics site are systematically displayed to the society, with an exhibition of about 1,100 pieces of pottery, jadeware, stoneware, boneware and other cultural relics.

Dating back to about 5,300 years to 5,800 years ago, Lingjiatan has been famous since its discovery in 1985 for the jadeware unearthed, among which there are some representative jade artifacts in the shape of a turtle, eagle, and dragon, offering a vivid demonstration of ancient Chinese culture.

Notably, Hongshan, Lingjiatan and Liangzhu are known as the three major jade cultural centers in prehistoric China. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

This photo taken on May 16, 2025 shows a jade figurine on display at the Lingjiatan Site Museum in Hanshan County, Ma'anshan City of east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

This photo taken on May 16, 2025 shows jade bracelets on display at the Lingjiatan Site Museum in Hanshan County, Ma'anshan City of east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

This photo taken on May 16, 2025 shows a jade dragon on display at the Lingjiatan Site Museum in Hanshan County, Ma'anshan City of east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Visitors view the exhibits at the Lingjiatan Site Museum in Hanshan County, Ma'anshan City of east China's Anhui Province, May 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

This photo taken on May 16, 2025 shows a jade accessory in crown shape on display at the Lingjiatan Site Museum in Hanshan County, Ma'anshan City of east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

This photo taken on May 16, 2025 shows an interior view of Lingjiatan Site Museum in Hanshan County, Ma'anshan City of east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

