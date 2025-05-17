China's commercial rocket sends six satellites into space

Xinhua) 13:41, May 17, 2025

JIUQUAN, May 17 (Xinhua) -- A commercial rocket lifted off on Saturday in northwest China, successfully sending six satellites into space.

The rocket, coded ZQ-2E Y2, blasted off at 12:12 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone near the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center. It is a modified variant of the ZQ-2 model developed by the Beijing-headquartered private rocket maker LandSpace.

ZQ is short for Zhuque (Vermilion bird). It is one of the four spirits of ancient Chinese mythology, representing fire and controlling the southerly direction.

The modified ZQ-2 boasts that it has adopted a dual-cryogenic liquid propellant system, featuring a high-thrust engine powered by both liquid oxygen and methane, the latter of which is the main component of natural gas.

According to the company, the rocket is capable of delivering a 4-tonne payload to a 500-km sun-synchronous orbit.

Saturday's launch is the 5th of the ZQ-2 series of rockets.

Prior to the mission, the company successfully launched a modified ZQ-2 Y1 rocket in November 2024, sending two satellites into orbit.

The company said the new rocket has several upgrades over its previous model, including an improved engine thrust and the adoption of composite materials to replace metals in the fairing, which help to enhance its efficiency and reliability.

