Business event held in Tel Aviv to promote health industry cooperation between Chinese, Israeli firms

Xinhua) 13:02, May 16, 2025

JERUSALEM, May 15 (Xinhua) -- A business event aimed at promoting cooperation between Chinese and Israeli enterprises in the life and health industry was held on Thursday in Tel Aviv, Israel's economic hub.

The event, organized by the China-Israel Changzhou Innovation Park, brought together over 100 representatives from the government and the business, technology, and medical sectors of both countries. During the event, Chinese and Israeli companies inked agreements on technological cooperation, and several Israeli firms signed deals to join the innovation park.

Speaking at the event, Chinese Ambassador to Israel Xiao Junzheng emphasized that technological innovation is a key driver of the healthy development of China-Israel relations.

He said that China, boasting a vast, unified market, a comprehensive industrial system, and a growing innovation ecosystem, complements Israel's strengths in original research and its well-established innovation environment.

Shen Dong, a senior official from east China's Changzhou city, home to the innovation park, said the park has become a "key window" for China-Israel scientific cooperation over the past decade, particularly in the health sector. He noted that it has attracted nearly 300 Israeli companies and joint ventures.

