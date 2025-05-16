China's international event hosting experience valuable to Botswana: Minister

GABORONE, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Botswanan Minister of Sport and Arts Jacob Kelebeng said on Wednesday that Botswana had learned very valuable lessons on hosting a top international event from China during the 2025 World Athletics Relays held in Guangzhou, China from May 10 to 11.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the team Botswana welcome home ceremony on Wednesday evening in Gaborone, Kelebeng said the World Athletics Relays Local Organizing Committee attended some training to prepare for hosting of the 2026 World Athletics Relays, taking the opportunity to see firsthand behind the scenes preparations and readiness to host a big international event.

"They were very organized, ensuring that all departments from security, medical and technical are fully resourced and everything done as per schedule. This is something that will help us as we prepare to host the event next year," said Kelebeng, who led the delegation from Botswana to China.

He also heaped praises upon the technology in China, thus making things seamless.

It is now upon Botswana to ensure that they maintain the high standards of hosting the event and to achieve this, the organizing committee needs to start preparations early, he noted.

Botswana's 4x400m men's relay team won bronze in Guangzhou and qualified for the 2025 World Athletics Championships scheduled for September in Tokyo, Japan.

Botswana was officially handed over the baton as the hosts for the 2026 World Athletics Relays scheduled to be hosted in Gaborone on May 2 to May 3.

