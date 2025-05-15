Home>>
In pics: women's 200m preliminary at 3rd Belt and Road Athletics Invitational Meeting
(Xinhua) 15:24, May 15, 2025
Kristina Marie Knott (C) of the Philippines competes during the women's 200m preliminary at the 3rd Belt and Road Athletics Invitational Meeting in southwest China's Chongqing, May 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
Kristie Edwards (1st L) of Australia competes during the women's 200m preliminary at the 3rd Belt and Road Athletics Invitational Meeting in southwest China's Chongqing, May 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
Kristie Edwards (C) of Australia competes during the women's 200m preliminary at the 3rd Belt and Road Athletics Invitational Meeting in southwest China's Chongqing, May 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
