Get a taste of Yueyang through Yueyang Doupi!

People's Daily Online) 14:12, May 15, 2025

Yueyang in central China's Hunan Province is known for Yueyang Doupi, a breakfast dish.

Yueyang Doupi begins with a 2:1 mix of local mung beans and early-season rice. After a nine-hour soak, it's ground into batter, fermented, and then spread onto a pan to cook into a paper-thin wrap. The wrap is stuffed with seasoned sticky rice and a number of different ingredients, with the traditional filling being pork and green onion. After the filling is wrapped, it returns one more time to the pan to crisp up, creating a delicious snack that's crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.

In 2019, the craft of making Yueyang Doupi was named an intangible cultural heritage of the city's Yueyanglou district. In 2022, it became a municipal-level intangible cultural heritage in Yueyang. With its distinctive taste, hearty size, and grab-and-go convenience, it's a local favorite.

The 4th Hunan Tourism Development Conference is scheduled to run from May 24 to 26 in Yueyang. Come taste Yueyang Doupi and discover the city's culinary delights!

