Commentary: China, LAC countries forge new chapter in solidarity, cooperation

May 14 (Xinhua)

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Tuesday's successful ministerial meeting of the China-CELAC (the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Forum demonstrated the solidarity and good momentum of bilateral relations. This key event in Beijing unveiled measures to deepen cooperation and exchanges between China and Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) countries.

A decade into the official launch of the China-CELAC Forum, closer cooperation holds immense promise as China and LAC countries advance hand in hand as a community with a shared future, which is founded upon equality, powered by mutual benefit and win-win, invigorated by openness and inclusiveness, and dedicated to the people's well-being.

At the fourth ministerial meeting of the forum, China systematically summarized the successful experience of the development of China-LAC relations, and announced the launch of five programs on solidarity, development, civilization, peace, and people-to-people connectivity respectively, advancing shared development and revitalization and contributing to a China-LAC community with a shared future.

Development and modernization are an inherent right for people of all countries. As important members of the Global South, China and LAC countries are advancing their own modernization drives and sustainable development. Against the backdrop of mounting global challenges, solidarity and coordination among nations are indispensable for safeguarding world peace and stability and promoting common development and prosperity.

In this regard, China and LAC countries have set a brilliant example. The two sides champion true multilateralism, uphold international fairness and justice, promote multipolarization in the world, and advocate for greater democracy in international relations.

Practical cooperation in various fields has proven to be fruitful and mutually beneficial. The trade volume between China and LAC countries doubled in the past decade, reaching 518.4 billion U.S. dollars in 2024. Additionally, more than 200 infrastructure projects and multiple industrial projects built by China have generated over one million jobs. More than 20 countries have synergized development strategies with China under the Belt and Road cooperation framework. Colombia, the latest, on Wednesday signed a cooperation plan with China on jointly building the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st-Century Maritime Silk Road.

Notably, cooperation between China and LAC countries has no geopolitical calculations. China's investment in the LAC region has no political strings. China advocates extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefit. The cooperation respects the wishes of LAC countries, meets the needs of their people, and provides enormous opportunities for their development.

China and LAC countries account for approximately a quarter of the world's population and a quarter of the global economic output, and have great growth potential and development vitality. The two sides have reaffirmed their commitments to development, cooperation and solidarity at the latest ministerial meeting. They are set to make new and greater progress in building a China-LAC community with a shared future in the years to come.

