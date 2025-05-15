China's top legislator meets Parlatino president

Xinhua) 09:03, May 15, 2025

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with Rolando Miguel Gonzalez Patricio, president of the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament (Parlatino), in Beijing, capital of China, May 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with Rolando Miguel Gonzalez Patricio, president of the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament (Parlatino), in Beijing on Wednesday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said the NPC of China is willing to take the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-CELAC (the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Forum as an opportunity to deepen friendly relations with the Parlatino and promote the implementation of the results of the meeting.

It is believed that the Parlatino will, as always, firmly abide by the one-China principle, Zhao said.

He called on both sides to enhance political mutual trust, jointly create a favorable legal environment and public opinion foundation for high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road, and strengthen communication and cooperation in multilateral parliamentary organizations.

Gonzalez said that the Parlatino firmly adheres to the one-China principle and is willing to contribute to the implementation of the outcomes of the China-CELAC Forum, as well as to the promotion of building a community with a shared future between China and the Latin American and Caribbean countries.

