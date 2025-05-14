Deepening China-Latin America ties reflected in daily life

Xinhua) 08:22, May 14, 2025

People walk past a Chinese supermarket in Chinatown in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

MEXICO CITY, May 13 (Xinhua) -- As exchanges and cooperation between China and Latin American countries continue deepening, Chinese elements such as Chinese restaurants, China-made automobiles and China-built subway trains, as well as various Chinese cultural symbols on the streets, are gradually making more presence in the daily lives of locals, turning the vision of deepening interactions between China and Latin American countries into reality.

Performers demonstrate hanfu attire during an event celebrating the UN Chinese Language Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

People watch a lion dance performance at the fourth edition of the Chinese New Year culture festival, in Mexico City, Mexico, Jan. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)

Peruvian craftsman Oswaldo Mamani holds a panda toy made from alpaca wool in Arequipa, Peru, June 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

Visitors watch BYD electric vehicles in Salvador, the capital of Bahia, Brazil, July 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

People visit the pavilion of China at the 41st Expocomer in Panama City, the capital of Panama, March 26, 2025.(Xinhua/Xu Yongzheng)

People have meals at a Chinese restaurant in Chinatown in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

An electric and combustion dual-power train manufactured by China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) Qingdao Sifang Co., Ltd. awaits departure at the central station in Santiago, Chile, Jan. 19, 2024. (Photo by Jorge Villegas/Xinhua)

People take an electric bus manufactured by Chinese bus maker Yutong in Quito, the capital of Ecuador, March 31, 2025. (Photo by Ricardo Landeta/Xinhua)

Liang Qing (L), a Chinese language teacher at the Confucius Institute of the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru, instructs a Peruvian student in writing Chinese calligraphy in Lima, capital of Peru, April 22, 2025. (Photo by Mariana Bazo/Xinhua)

Performers present a dragon dance during the "China in Lujan" festival in Lujan, Argentina, May 4, 2025. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)

A girl performs during the third edition of the Chinese New Year Cultural Festival at the National Center for the Arts (CENART) in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, Feb. 3, 2024. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

A BYD pickup truck conducts an off-road demonstration at an agricultural technology expo held in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Haoquan)

