Only mutual support in China's cooperation with Latin American and Caribbean countries: FM

Xinhua) 16:48, March 07, 2025

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- There is only mutual support, no geopolitical calculations, in China's cooperation with Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) countries, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday.

In its engagement with LAC countries, China follows the principles of equality and mutual benefit, and never seeks sphere of influence or targets any party, Wang told a press conference held on the sidelines of the ongoing session of the national legislature.

Cooperation between China and LAC countries has won popular support because it respects the will of the people, meets the needs of regional countries, and provides reliable options and broad prospects for the revitalization of the region, Wang said.

"What people in LAC countries want is to build their own home, not to become someone's backyard. What they aspire to is independence and self-decision, not the Monroe Doctrine," Wang said.

He noted that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the formal launch of the China-Community of Latin American and Caribbean States Forum, and China will host the Fourth Ministerial Meeting of the Forum in the first half of this year.

Taking this as an opportunity, the two sides will work together to take China-LAC cooperation to a higher level, Wang said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)