China-Latin America cooperation serves interest of two peoples: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:08, December 20, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- China-Latin America cooperation is a voluntary choice of both sides as it serves the interest of the two peoples, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily press briefing, in response to an article titled "What China Got Right in Latin America" published by the U.S.-based Foreign Policy magazine. The article says that China's offer to build large investments and address long-ignored developmental deficits in Latin America stands in contrast to high-minded rhetoric from the U.S.-led West about ideologies.

"China has all along observed the principles of mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit, openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation in growing friendly ties with Latin America," Lin said. "Between China and Latin America, there is no zero-sum and the-winner-takes-all geopolitical calculations, only sincere mutual support and cooperation for shared progress."

Lin noted that the first ship departing from Peru's Chancay Port and bound for Shanghai entered Shanghai's port on Wednesday, marking the completion of the first ever two-way voyage between Chancay and Shanghai. Besides, in Colombia's capital Bogota, residents' metro dream became true with the completion of Metro Line 1, which was constructed by Chinese companies. Likewise, the Helios wind power cluster in Argentina provides clean energy for 360,000 households. The first modern highway in Jamaica more than halved traffic time between the south and north coasts. Satellite cooperation between China and Bolivia ensured free access to TV programs for half a million households.

"These and many other projects have delivered tangibly to Latin American countries and made lives better for the local population," Lin said.

As the world enters a new period of turbulence and transformation, China stands ready to work with countries in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) to continue to support each other through solidarity and cooperation and boost the connection and mutual learning between the Chinese dream and the LAC dream, Lin said.

