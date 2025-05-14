Bridging continents: China-LAC relations reach new heights

Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:29, May 14, 2025

The booth of Warmpaca is pictured during the 7th China International Import Expo in East China's Shanghai, Nov 5, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the launch of the China-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Forum. In recent years, the cooperation between China and LAC (Latin America and the Caribbean) countries has been translated from a vision to action, from a blueprint to fruitful results.

The forum has become an important platform for China and LAC countries to enhance political mutual trust, align development strategies and bring their peoples closer, playing a positive role in taking China-LAC relations to a new phase.

Political mutual trust

China and LAC countries are committed to safeguarding each other's core interests and major concerns, and firmly support each other in defending sovereignty and territorial integrity.

· China established diplomatic relations with Panama in 2017, the Dominican Republic in 2018, El Salvador in 2018, and Honduras in 2023 as well as resumed diplomatic relations with Nicaragua in 2021.

· So far, China has established different types of partnerships with 16 countries in the region. Among these, Brazil is the first country to establish a strategic partnership with China, and the first Latin American country to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership with China. China and Brazil decided to elevate their ties to the community with a shared future for a more just world and a more sustainable planet in Nov 2024.

Trade

· Since 2012, China has been Latin America and the Caribbean's second-largest trading partner, and it now ranks as the top trade partner for Chile, Brazil, and Peru.

· Since 2005, China has signed five FTAs in the region, namely with Chile (the first of its kind with a LAC country), Peru, Costa Rica, Ecuador and Nicaragua.

· The trade volume between China and LAC countries has reached $518.4 billion in 2024, double that of a decade ago.

· China has been Chile's largest cherry export market for seven consecutive years. Specialty products in LAC region, such as Ecuadorian bananas, Nicaraguan honey and Peruvian blueberries, are more common on Chinese tables.

· The cooperation between the two sides has been expanded from traditional areas including economy and trade, finance and infrastructure to such emerging areas as energy, digital economy and aerospace.

A container is lifted at the Chancay Port, Peru, Nov 14, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

Belt and Road cooperation

· Over 20 LAC countries have joined the BRI by signing different cooperation memoranda.

The BRI has become a significant platform for both sides to promote infrastructure cooperation:

· Constructed by China, the Phoenix Industrial Park, Latin America's first eco-friendly light industrial park with full 5G network coverage, opened in Trinidad and Tobago in Jan 2024.

· Inaugurated in Nov 2024, the Chancay Port in Peru built by China functions as a gateway to connect Latin America and Asia, as it could reduce shipping time and cut costs.

In addition to infrastructure cooperation, the two sides carry out talent cultivation and exchanges:

· China has actively provided human resources training programs to LAC, sent medical and agricultural experts there and promoted "small yet smart" livelihood programs on growing bamboos and Juncao.

A passenger checks in for a flight to Mexico City at Shenzhen Baoan International Airport in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong province, May 11, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

People-to-people exchanges

· Learning the Chinese language and culture has gained popularity in LAC region, with 68 Confucius Institutes and classrooms established in 26 countries.

· Both China and LAC countries boast profound historical legacies and vibrant cultures. The China-LAC Year of Cultural Exchange and the "Bridge to the Future" program have fostered exchanges, such as young Latin Americans' visit to Dunhuang to learn about the ancient Silk Road in 2024.

· A direct air route linking South China's Shenzhen with Mexico City, the capital of Mexico, was launched in May 2024. It is now the only direct passenger route from China to Latin America.

· China has signed mutual visa exemption agreements with seven countries in the region, while citizens of Brazil, Argentina and Chile are among those who enjoy the benefits of China's 240-hour visa-free transit policy.

