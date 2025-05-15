Chinese FM meets with counterparts from LAC countries

Xinhua) 09:15, May 15, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina in Beijing, capital of China, May 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held meetings with Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina, Bolivian Foreign Minister Celinda Sosa Lunda, and Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente in Beijing on Wednesday.

Reina, Sosa and De la Fuente are in China for the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Forum.

When meeting with Reina, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China appreciates Honduras' reaffirmation that it adheres to the one-China principle, and supports Honduras in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and dignity.

China is willing to share its governance experience with Honduras, stands ready to assist Honduras in exploring a development path that suits its national conditions and is supported by its people, and will continue to provide assistance -- within its own ability -- to improve people's livelihoods and capacity-building in Honduras, Wang said.

Reina said the Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) countries were deeply inspired by the important cooperation initiatives proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, and noted that Honduras will firmly abide by the one-China principle and translate the important consensus reached between the two heads of state into more tangible achievements.

During his meeting with Sosa, Wang said that China appreciates Bolivia's resolute commitments to upholding national dignity and legitimate rights and interests, undeterred by external interference.

Wang extended congratulations to Bolivia on joining BRICS as a partner country, saying that China is willing to enhance communication and cooperation with Bolivia within multilateral mechanisms. Both sides should work together to continue advancing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, he added.

Sosa said that Bolivia is a firm defender of multilateralism and the right to national self-determination, attaches great importance to BRICS cooperation, and is willing to leverage this platform to strengthen solidarity and mutual support within the Global South. She also noted that adherence to the one-China principle is Bolivia's firm position.

When meeting with De la Fuente, Wang said that China places its relations with Mexico in a pivotal position in its diplomacy with LAC countries. He said that guided by the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, China is ready to share with Mexico its experience in comprehensively advancing Chinese modernization and the opportunities presented by China's vast market.

China welcomes more high-quality products from Mexico to enter the Chinese market, and will encourage Chinese enterprises to invest and start businesses in Mexico, Wang added.

De la Fuente said that Mexico upholds its sovereignty and independence, and will continue to abide by the one-China principle, adding that Mexico will strengthen cooperation between the two countries in areas such as connectivity, science and technology, agriculture, tourism and direct flights, and constantly enrich the substance of Mexico-China relations.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina in Beijing, capital of China, May 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Bolivian Foreign Minister Celinda Sosa Lunda in Beijing, capital of China, May 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Bolivian Foreign Minister Celinda Sosa Lunda in Beijing, capital of China, May 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Mexican Foreign Affairs Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente in Beijing, capital of China, May 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Mexican Foreign Affairs Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente in Beijing, capital of China, May 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)