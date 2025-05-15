China's top legislator meets with president of Central American Parliament

Xinhua) 08:57, May 15, 2025

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with Carlos Hernandez, president of the Central American Parliament, in Beijing, capital of China, May 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, China's top legislator, met with Carlos Hernandez, president of the Central American Parliament, in Beijing on Wednesday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said the NPC of China is willing to enhance friendly exchange with the Central American Parliament, consolidate the political foundations of bilateral relations, promote practical cooperation, strengthen multilateral collaboration, and contribute to the joint building of a community with a shared future between China and the Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) countries.

Noting that upholding the one-China principle is the right thing to do, and that it is the trend of global opinion, Zhao expressed his belief that the Central American Parliament will continue to abide by the one-China principle and support China firmly in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Hernandez said that the Central American Parliament adheres firmly to the one-China principle, fully supports the five programs for the joint building of a China-LAC community with a shared future, and will make unremitting efforts in pursuit of this purpose.

