Chinese FM meets with new Sudanese counterpart

Xinhua) 09:12, May 15, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Omer Mohamed Ahmed Siddig, the outgoing Sudanese ambassador to China and the newly appointed foreign minister of Sudan, in Beijing, capital of China, May 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Omer Mohamed Ahmed Siddig, the outgoing Sudanese ambassador to China and the newly appointed foreign minister of Sudan, in Beijing on Wednesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, congratulated Siddig on his assumption of office as Sudanese foreign minister, and expressed appreciation for his contributions to promoting the development of China-Sudan relations during his tenure as ambassador to China.

Noting that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the strategic partnership between China and Sudan, Wang called on both sides to implement the important consensus reached between their two heads of state, promote continuous fruitful results in their bilateral relations, and bring benefits to their two peoples.

He said that China supports Sudan firmly in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and supports Sudan in achieving peace, stability and development at an early date. China will continue to provide humanitarian assistance within its own capacity, Wang added.

Siddig said that Sudan regards China as its most important partner and a trustworthy friend, prioritizes cooperation with China, and will continue to support China firmly in safeguarding its core interests. As the new foreign minister, he will continue to spare no effort to promote the development of the Sudan-China strategic partnership, and will work collaboratively to implement a series of important global initiatives proposed by China.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Omer Mohamed Ahmed Siddig, the outgoing Sudanese ambassador to China and the newly appointed foreign minister of Sudan, in Beijing, capital of China, May 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)