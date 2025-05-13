Home>>
Xi calls on countries to work together for world peace, stability, prosperity
(Xinhua) 14:00, May 13, 2025
BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- As changes unseen in a century are accelerating and multiple risks are intertwined, only by working together can countries maintain world peace and stability and promote global development and prosperity, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.
There are no winners in tariff wars and trade wars, and bullying and hegemony will only result in self-isolation, Xi said when delivering a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Forum in Beijing.
