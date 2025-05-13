Trade between China, Latin American and Caribbean countries exceeds 500 bln USD in 2024: Xi

Xinhua) 13:39, May 13, 2025

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Trade between China and Latin American and Caribbean countries exceeded 500 billion U.S. dollars for the first time in 2024, which was more than 40 times that of the beginning of this century, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

Xi made the remarks when delivering a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Forum in Beijing.

