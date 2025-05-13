Nations vow to uphold intl justice

08:50, May 13, 2025 By Zhou Jin ( China Daily

Aircraft fly in formation during the grand parade in Moscow on Friday marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War. XINHUA

Broad consensus on mutual support for defending multilateralism and resisting power politics and bullying has been reached in President Xi Jinping's extensive contacts with a number of world leaders on the sidelines of celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War.

The Chinese president held a series of bilateral talks on Friday in Moscow with political leaders from Serbia, Myanmar, Cuba, Venezuela and Slovakia. During the meetings, the leaders pledged to jointly uphold international fairness and justice, as well as the common interests of the international community.

When meeting with Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing, Xi emphasized that China supports Myanmar in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national stability, and in steadily advancing its domestic political agenda.

Xi also said he hopes Myanmar will take effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese nationals, institutions and projects in the country, and make greater efforts to combat transnational crimes such as online gambling and telecommunications fraud.

In separate talks with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Xi pointed out that the Latin American and Caribbean states are sovereign and independent nations, not anyone's backyard.

China firmly supports Cuba in safeguarding its national sovereignty and opposing foreign interference and blockade, Xi told Diaz-Canel.

He also expressed willingness to set China-Cuba relations as an example of unity and cooperation among socialist countries, as well as of sincere mutual assistance among developing nations.

During his meeting with Maduro, Xi said that China stands ready to strengthen exchanges on governance experience with Venezuela and continue to deepen bilateral pragmatic cooperation in various fields.

Diaz-Canel and Maduro spoke highly of Xi's vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind as well as the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative. They also said they are ready to work with China in opposing unilateralism and protectionism.

Xi emphasized in his talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico that China would like to follow the historical trend of openness, cooperation and mutual benefit, strengthen strategic communication and advance the relationship between China and Europe.

Xi told Vucic that Beijing would like to work with Serbia to strengthen cooperation in trade and investment, continue supporting the construction and operation of relevant projects, give full play to their demonstrative effect, and achieve more outcomes that deliver mutual benefits and win-win results.

When meeting with Fico, Xi called on China and Slovakia to jointly advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and promote steady and long-lasting bilateral relations and China-European Union ties. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of China-EU diplomatic relations.

China welcomes Slovakia's participation as the guest country of honor at the fourth China-Central and Eastern European Countries Expo &International Consumer Goods Fair, which will be held later this month, Xi said, adding that China is also pleased to see more of its enterprises investing and doing business in Slovakia.

