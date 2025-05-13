Xi attends opening ceremony of fourth ministerial meeting of China-CELAC Forum

Xinhua) 10:36, May 13, 2025

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony of the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Forum in Beijing on Tuesday.

